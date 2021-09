A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisers voted unanimously Friday in favor of an emergency use authorization for a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after people completed their first two doses. If approved by F.D.A, the agency's former head says the administration is "in a better position" to distribute these booster shots than it was for the initial vaccine rollout under former President Trump.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO