After the failed recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, two Bay Area legislators are taking up the question: should this be allowed to happen again?. California’s current Constitution and election codes don’t lay out acceptable reasons for recalling an elected state official, such as the governor. Instead, recall proponents only need to provide enough signatures to equal 12 percent of the number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election, with at least 1 percent of voters from at least five counties.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO