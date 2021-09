RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City did not have a good week and we’d quite frankly rather not talk about it. However, since that’s literally what we do, we didn’t have a lot of choice in the matter and instead ranted a bit about the effort shown by the Lions in a rivalry match on the road in Atlanta last Friday. We struggled to find a Man of the Match but in the end we came up with our picks, but only begrudgingly. There was also transfer news this week as David Loera went out on loan to Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship.

