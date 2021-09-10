BayCare CEO voices concern over fallout from Biden's large employer vaccine mandate
Tommy Inzina, the CEO of Tampa Bay, Fla.-based BayCare, wrote a letter to the community expressing his concern over how a vaccine mandate will affect hospital staffing following President Joe Biden's announcement that all employers with more than 100 employees will have to require vaccines for their staff or require weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a Sept. 9 report by Tampa Bay 10.www.beckershospitalreview.com
