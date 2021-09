Future hurricanes around the United States could cause extreme flooding, oil spills, and other natural disasters that could render an area uninhabitable for several years. Torrential rain and wind frequently cause catastrophic damage in Houston, Miami, New Orleans, and several other places during a hurricane. And while those cities have always recovered in the past, that might not be the case in the future. The reason? Many experts are concerned about future hurricanes having enough power to render cities uninhabitable.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO