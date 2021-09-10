CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don McLean cuts off daughter's $3m inheritance

By Celebretainment
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon McLean has cut off his daughter's $3 million inheritance. The 'American Pie' hitmaker - whose 31-year-old daughter Jackie has alleged emotional and mental abuse by the singer - admitted he "stopped supporting" her in 2020, and he "disinherited" her following her claims. He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I...

