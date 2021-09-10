CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

While post-9/11 health conditions increase for first responders, benefits drop off

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after 9/11, the first responders are struggling to receive benefits promised to them for their service as health conditions tied to being on ground zero continue to flare up. A Sept. 10 NBC report interviewing 20 first responders documented difficulties they faced in receiving World Trade Center Health...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

9/11 survivors and first responders ‘forgotten’ by health program, employees say

For September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of New York, a company called LHI administers the Congress-funded World Trade Center Health Program. Members tell NBC News’ Kate Snow that their care is handled “horribly” and they struggle to get appointments, among other challenges. Current and former LHI employees say survivors’ needs are “unaddressed” and “minimized.”Sept. 9, 2021.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Nbc#Logistics Health#Wtchp
NBC Philadelphia

Children of 9/11 First Responders Save Lives as Health Care Workers

Two decades after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a new generation of health care workers is taking care of the police officers and firefighters who became sick after rushing in to help. Some nurses and doctors were inspired to go into medicine by their first responder parents, whose cancers, lung...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Health Services
Bakersfield Now

How 9/11 changed discussions around first responder's mental health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KBAK/KBFX) — You can ask anyone where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001, and they remember the exact moments. “I literally walked into work and that’s when I found out. I walked into the fire station and the guys were just sitting there staring into the T.V. in complete silence and just stunned.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

28% of employees felt let down by mental health benefits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Over a quarter of employees felt like their employer failed to deliver adequate mental health benefits during the pandemic, according to a Modern Health survey. Of the 1,700 employees surveyed, 88 percent of C-suite executives and 86 percent of human resource representatives said they thought they were doing well with regards to providing mental health benefits. However, only 66 percent of managers and employees said they actually felt supported, according to a Sept. 14 news release.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Tenure gaps growing in hospitals

As hospitals in the U.S. are grappling with nursing shortages, they are not only facing fewer nurses, but they are also facing a widening skills gap as experienced nurses leave the field, according to MedPage Today. The Institute of Medicine warned about a shortage of experienced nurses in 2011 in...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK

A 9/11 first responder’s medical conditions 20 years later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At the time of 9/11, many first responders who were called in the recovery efforts were only thinking about helping those who were hurt and never stopped to think about the medical conditions that would follow. Thousands of first responders have lost their lives due to...
HEALTH
Houma Courier

Can doctors and hospitals deny treatment for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?

This article has been updated with a response from the Tennessee Department of Health. Across the South, hospital systems are in distress, and many administration officials have said facilities will soon have to start triaging scarce healthcare resources based on a patient's likelihood of survival. This has led some healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy