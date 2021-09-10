CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

1969 Chevy L88 Corvette Is A 500-Horsepower Classic Sports Car

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOx0C_0bsH6rGT00

The storied past of a unique L88 Sting Ray.

The Chevrolet Corvette has been America’s favorite racing vehicle since its conception in 1953. Having been designed as a low-slung, sleek, light weight, high powered V8 crossbreed between the European sports cars of the time with the hot nasty speed and raw power of the muscle car era. These muscle/sports cars went beyond the typical classification of “pony car” and have now become an American icon as cars like the Z06 and ZR1 quickly dominated both the streets and tracks of the high-performance loving nation. This trend is shown particularly well with cars such as the 1969 Corvette L88 racing car.

Sporting a massive 427 ci V8 engine which was originally rated at 430 horsepower but produces around 560 wild ponies. This undertaking of power made the ‘Vette a widely unexpected dominator of the winding tracks and high speeds found on racing tracks worldwide. Without a doubt it would have come as a surprise when the car released its full power with the tire burning, roaring, engine singing the sweet tune of raw power. This incredible 7-liter had a horsepower to liter ratio of around 80 horsepower per liter which makes it far ahead of most other performance cars of its time.

Being such a light car with so much power one might assume that the drivers had a lot to handle when it came to cornering, and you'd be right. Sporting the typical Corvette independent suspension all around and upgraded performance brakes, the L88 could talk quite the punch with grace and speed. This was also assisted by the four-speed manual transmission which allows for an even faster car. This translated to a high 11-second quarter-mile time and even better lap times around the road and oval tracks that American racing is known for.

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
gmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CARS
Motorious

Ford Falcon GT Sells For $1.8 Million

There’s more to this story than just a lot of cash changing hands…. Australian muscle cars just keep selling for more and more lately, with the latest example being this immaculate 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV. As 1 of 4 made, it’s one rare bird, plus it’s the only one of that small group which is road-legal, a fact which helped it net a shocking $1.8 million. Some are claiming this sale sets a new record in Australia for an Australian-made road-going car, although that’s being debated (more on that later).
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra Low-Mile 1969 Chevy Nova SS L-78 For Sale: Video

The Chevy Nova began life as the Chevy II for the 1962 model year, a small, basic economy car competitor for the Ford Falcon. The Nova moniker was among the finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The Nova name was applied to top of the line Chevy IIs.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Chevrolet Corvette#Horsepower#Chevy#European#American#Z06#L88
Carscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

This Could Be The Wildest C8 Corvette Widebody Kit Yet

The Chevrolet Corvette is an all-American icon that has graced our roads for well over half a century. The eighth-generation car, the C8, is the first mid-engine production version in the history of the Corvette brand, and people can't seem to get enough of it. This sleek sports car offers exotic supercar levels of performance for not a lot of money, and the aftermarket tuning scene has already taken a big liking to it. While some have made the C8 Corvette ridiculously fast, others focus more on the looks department. Widebody kits are becoming popular for this model, and the internet can't stop talking about the "Black Widow" kit that's been floating around social media for a while. So when is it coming out?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

When Exactly Does a Car Become a Classic Car?

Everyone loves spotting a clean classic car. They’re pinnacles of automotive beauty, whether it’s obnoxious tailfins or immense amounts of chrome. They just stand out among some of the drab, aerodynamic designs coming out these days. But how long does it take for a car to become a classic car? And when will the new electric cars of today become the classics of tomorrow?
CARS
Carscoops

This Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H Convertible Used To Be A Hertz Rental Car

There have been a dizzying number if Ford Mustang variants produced over the decades and among the most intriguing are the Shelby GT-H models that were built in partnership with rental car giant Hertz. Hertz, Ford, and Shelby collaborated on the car with it being available through Hertz’s Rent-a-Racer Program....
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Buick Grand National Beats Camaro Into The Pavement

Buick made a name for itself a long time ago for the creation of the legendary Buick GNX, sporting one of America’s most powerful twin-turbo V6 engines at the time. Unfortunately, the GNX vehicles are particularly difficult to come by these days. To combat this, car enthusiasts tend to create their high-powered takes on these incredible muscle cars. This infatuation with the Buick G-body cars eventually led to a rise in popularity for the Buick Grand National. While regular Grand National may not have had some of the same goodies that the GNX got, it was still an amazing car with many similarities to its more famous counterpart.
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

An important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
BUYING CARS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Family To Auction Off Classic Car Collection

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota family will auction off a classic car collection that's a century in the making. The Krinkes have been collecting the cars for 115-years, including rare model cars, award-winning restorations and more. People can check out the available cars, including a 1954 Chevy pick-up, on...
BISMARCK, ND
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CARS
Top Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
HOME & GARDEN
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Motorious

Horror: C6 Corvette Falls Off Lift

Ford Mustangs crash into power poles. Dodge muscle cars get stolen and run from the cops. And Chevy Corvettes seemingly don’t balance on car lifts. We’ve seen that last one before, only it was with a mid-engine C8, so people explained that horrendous accident away by saying the tech didn’t use the correct position for the lift, creating an imbalance. This time around it was with a front-engine C6 Corvette, but the results are every bit as horrific.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 gets Super Cruise and a redesigned dashboard

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has appeared with an updated dashboard design, new tech features, and GM’s Super Cruise autonomous driving technology. Chevrolet is upping the ante to keep Silverado competitive among its tech-laden peers, notably the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150. Also coming in 2022 is the Silverado ZR2, an off-road-ready half-ton beast with 35-inch tires and a raspier attitude.
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy