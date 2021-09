It’s one of the only days where almost everyone on the East Coast can tell you where they were and what they were doing. Sarah Ward was a junior at JMU that day; she watched the second tower fall, sitting in front of the TV in her apartment’s living room. Tonya Amarino was a senior living in the Sunchase apartments; she and her roommates heard about the first tower on the radio while getting ready for class, then watched the second fall live on TV. Mary Larsen was a freshman living in Eagle Hall, watching it all happen. Adam Mattox was a freshman sitting in a calculus class in Burruss Hall when he heard the news.

