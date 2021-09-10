CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘American Rust’ shows off western Pa., takes its time on a murder mystery

By JOSHUA AXELROD
Ledger-Enquirer
 9 days ago

Let's get one thing straight right off the top: "American Rust" is not "Mare of Westtown." It's natural for viewers who enjoyed HBO's hit miniseries "Mare of Easttown" to compare the Kate Winslet vehicle set in the Philadelphia suburbs to the western Pennsylvania-set Showtime series that debuts Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Like "Mare," "American Rust" strives to capture the feel of this region — in this case, the fictional small town of Buell — from its topography to its struggling residents. They're also both character dramas disguised as murder mysteries.

