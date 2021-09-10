CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonough, GA

Our Town’s Beginnings

By Kaye West
henrycountytimes.com
 9 days ago

At the time Henry County was established in 1821, small settlements were springing up and eventually growing into towns. Our four cities were incorporated in the following order: McDonough (1823), Hampton (1872), Locust Grove (1893), and Stockbridge (1895). In the 1800’s, nearby rail access was essential for commerce and commerce was essential for stability and growth. This was one feature all four communities had in common. But that being said, each one also had its own unique features.

www.henrycountytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Government
City
Macon, GA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Mcdonough, GA
Government
City
Locust Grove, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters weeks away, Fauci says

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday. Health officials signaled they expected boosters would ultimately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Our Town#East Tennessee#Bear Creek#Confederate#Early Locust Grove#First Families
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy