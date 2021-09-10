Our Town’s Beginnings

At the time Henry County was established in 1821, small settlements were springing up and eventually growing into towns. Our four cities were incorporated in the following order: McDonough (1823), Hampton (1872), Locust Grove (1893), and Stockbridge (1895). In the 1800’s, nearby rail access was essential for commerce and commerce was essential for stability and growth. This was one feature all four communities had in common. But that being said, each one also had its own unique features.