Facebook has taken on extra office space for thousands of workers in Euston as the tech company increases its commitment to Britain after the end of homeworking. The company has agreed to occupy a further 310,000 sq ft of space at British Land's Regents Place campus, where it already has some offices. Facebook's decision to scale up its presence at Regents Place comes after it announced new investments into augmented and virtual reality.

