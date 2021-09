CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new way for teachers get resources from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. Teachers who work in any school district within the JMRL jurisdiction can get a card, allowing them to check out up to 75 items for six weeks. This will allow teachers to supply their classrooms without having to worry about fines or due dates on their personal library card.

