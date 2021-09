SHELDON—The Sheldon Public Library is turning the page on its current design for its library cards. Library director Nicole Weber is getting to the point where she has to order more library cards so instead of sticking with the present design, which is a picture of the library building, the Sheldon Public Library Board of Trustees along with Weber decided to start a contest for the new design for the cards.

