STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islander Irma Bohórquez-Geisler is a storyteller, and her narrative is now on display. The Mexican-American photographer is part of “Migration Stories,” a thematic exhibition of works by 23 artists from different cultures, races, religions and hemispheres being shown at the Wilmer Jennings Gallery in Manhattan. According to the gallery, the exhibiting artists have learned to live within American communities as natural outsiders, and thus have formed their own borderless intersections. They are not refugees, but speak for them. Much of the work in this exhibition is about memory and transformation.

