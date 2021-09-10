CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Ludacris Grows Business Empire With ‘Karma’s World’ on Netflix

You might know Ludacris, born Chris Bridges, as the rapper behind hits like “Rollout” and “Get Back.” Or you might know him as an actor of Crash and Fast & Furious fame. But the 43-year-old is also a businessman, and one of his ventures is his entertainment media company, Karma’s World Company.

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Asiahn Shares ‘Welcome to Karma’s World’ From Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’

R&B singer and Motown signee Asiahn has released “Welcome to Karma’s World,” the theme song to the upcoming Netflix animated series Karma’s World created by Grammy Award-winning musician Ludacris. The soundtrack to the series, which releases alongside the series’ debut, will arrive on October 15 via Universal Music Group’s Def Jam Recordings and Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace.
TV & VIDEOS
blackfilm.com

Animated Series ‘KARMA’S WORLD’ from Chris “Ludacris” Bridges Launches on Netflix Oct. 15; “Welcome to Karma’s World” Music Video Debut

‘KARMA’S WORLD,’ a kids animated series created and executive produced by rapper, producer and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, is set to launch on Netflix October 15, 2021 and will feature fifteen 11 minute episodes. The series was originally inspired by Chris’s oldest daughter Karma and based on the interactive educational...
TV SERIES
Ludacris
Billboard

Ludacris Releases Theme Song for His 'Karma's World' Kids' Series: Watch

Ludacris' new children's animated series Karma's World and its accompanying album are almost here. On Monday (Sept. 13), it was announced that the Karma's World Original Soundtrack album is set to be released Oct. 15, to coincide with the official premiere date for the upcoming Netflix animated show. Karma's World was created and produced by the three-time Grammy-winner -- alongside Karma’s World Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group -- in honor of the hitmaker's daughter, Karma.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mahershala Ali to Star in Netflix's 'Leave the World Behind' Opposite Julia Roberts

Mahershala Ali has officially joined Netflix's high-profile adaptation of Leave the World Behind, the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Rumaan Alam, Deadline reports. He will join Julia Roberts, who also serves as a producer under her Red Om Films banner. Leading the creative is Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, who will direct and produce through his own studio, Esmail Corp. Ali will replace Denzel Washington, who was circling the project last year when it was first announced.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Netflix Fires Up Growing Roster of Animation Projects

There are a surprising number of animated series on Netflix right now. From the increasingly impressive like “Disenchanted” to the how-is-this-allowed-anywhere like “Big Mouth,” there are options here for just about everybody. Netflix’s internal operation is putting together quite a bit on its own, so let’s take a closer look inside Netflix Animation and figure out where it’s going.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
