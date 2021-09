Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 31 that masks mandates will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities. Less than a month ago, Wolf had ruled out a statewide mask mandate for schools after requiring them last year. But the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has rightly changed the administration’s view about what is needed to keep students in class.

