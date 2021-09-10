CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Judy Justice’: What We Know About Judge Judy’s New Show With Her Granddaughter

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Judy is taking her gavel to IMDb TV. After ending her 25-year streak as America’s favorite lady of the courthouse on CBS’ Judge Judy, Judy Sheindlin will debut her new series this November. Judy Justice will land on IMDb TV in just a few months, set to follow the judge and a handful of her courtroom staffers — including her granddaughter!

decider.com

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Judge Judy’s New Courtroom Show Finally Has a Premiere Date

Given her fiery and spunky personality, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Judge Judy has no plans to stop working. After ending her long-running series, the 78-year-old celebrity is returning to the courtroom. According to Variety, Judy Sheindlin is doing so with the new streaming series, “Judy Justice.” It will...
TV SHOWS
daytimeconfidential.com

Judy Justice to Debut Nov. 1 on IMDb TV

Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin is headed back to the courtroom with a brand-new original series. Sheindlin's upcoming court show, Judy Justice on IMDb TV, will have three new members of Sheindlin's courtroom: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Judge Judy Sheindlin gets new IMDB TV courtroom show

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning with a new courtroom series called Judy Justice for IMDb TV. The weekday reality show is slated to premiere Nov. 1. "Joining Judge Judy Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and...
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Sun-Times

Judge Judy returning to TV, with granddaughter as legal analyst

NEW YORK — Judge Judy Sheindlin is returning to television on Nov. 1 with a new red robe, a granddaughter in tow and the challenge of competing with herself. She announced on Thursday the start date and name of her new show, “Judy Justice,” which will be available weekdays on the little-known IMDb TV, a free streaming service offered by Amazon.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

Judge Judy Returns In New Series On Amazon's IMDb TV Streaming Service

Judge Judy is back — and she's bringing her granddaughter with her for a new streaming series. What Happened: Judy Sheindlin is rebounding from the end of her 25-year syndicated run on "Judge Judy" with the new weekday series "Judy Justice" that premieres Nov. 1 on IMDb TV, according to a Variety report.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv#Cbs#Amazon
Hello Magazine

Everything we know about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ new show

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced some very exciting news back in 2020: that their production company, Milojo Productions, had acquired the rights to develop the TV adaptation of the bestselling gothic thriller, Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Previously announcing the news, Kelly said: "We feel like we hit the...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Here's What We Know About Ruston Kelly's New Girlfriend Tori Barnes

Singer and songwriter Ruston Kelly got his big break in the music industry in 2013 after signing a publishing deal with BMG Nashville, but it wasn’t long before his drug addiction stopped him in his tracks. After a near-fatal overdose, Ruston met fellow songwriter Kacey Musgraves at the Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tenn., and the rest was history.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Judy Garland's Only Granddaughter With Her Great-Grandson

Judy Garland will forever be one of Hollywood's most iconic actors. On the heels of her breakout performance in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, she went on to star in Girl Crazy, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Clock, Summer Stock, A Star is Born, and more. By the time of her death in 1969, she had made 37 movies and solidified her legacy in the entertainment history.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy