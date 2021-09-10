CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX Stays the Course

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 9 days ago

Peel back the familiar wrapper around the 2022 Subaru WRX, and you’ll find a host of upgrades to the rally-inspired performance sedan. A version of the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 used in the larger Outback, among other models, puts out 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or a reworked continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The bigger news actually comes from the CVT, which does its best to imitate a conventional automatic with faster “upshifts” and “downshifts” than the outgoing model, plus rev-matching “downshifts” during braking. Fixed gear ratios are now lower, too, which Subaru says improves off-the-line performance. Drivers can activate an 8-speed “manual” mode via steering wheel paddles.

www.autotrader.com

