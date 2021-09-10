CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

God’s Kids Korner: A lesson on Psalm 23

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know most of you have heard Psalm 23. It is probably the best known and most beloved of the Psalms. It was written by King David. When he was a boy, he was a shepherd watching his father’s flocks in the hills around Bethlehem, so it was natural for him to write this poem comparing Jesus to a shepherd and us to the sheep in the shepherd’s care.

www.mydailytribune.com

Comments / 8

Saved Sinner YouTube
9d ago

The gospel by which we're SAVED. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 (KJV)(1) Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the GOSPEL (good news) which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand; (2) By which also ye are SAVED, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain (self). (3) For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, HOW that CHRIST DIED for our SINS ( he shed his BLOOD) according to the scriptures; (4) And that he was BURIED, and that he ROSE AGAIN the THIRD DAY according to the scriptures. READ, UNDERSTAND, BELIEVE (from the heart by FAITH) and be SAVED

Reply(2)
3
Related
Rogersville Review

Kids Take About God: What Has God Entrusted to You?

“God has entrusted me with a smile, some teeth, ability to dance and my heart,” says Greer, 5. When you’re 5 years old, you realize how valuable “some teeth” are because they keep falling out. “I do good in sports, but I don’t let it go to my head that...
RELIGION
DFW Community News

Daily Encouragement: Psalm 18:

We know a God who is listening- even if it looks like he is not. I love sharing about my passions including faith, love, romance and my Savior. As much as I love sharing, I would never share your information. By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address...
RELIGION
waxahachiesun.com

Column: God’s grace in action

Early in my ministry of working in the church, I was involved in a sensitive counseling matter. We had a family in our church that was a victim of a prank caller. The male individual would call this particular family and direct his calls to the wife and mother of the home. He would say horrible things to her and hang up. Most of the calls would be made in the middle of the night. This activity went on for months without letting up. The police became involved and began an investigation. They placed a tap on their home phone and, unknown to the caller, they recorded all of his conversations. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the mystery caller was actually a young man in our church. He had been hurt by this family years earlier and this was his way of retaliating.
RELIGION
Bryan College Station Eagle

Be sure to cultivate God's garden

I always enjoy the Garden section of The Eagle, which appears on the back page of the Sports section every Friday. Skip Richter’s Sept. 3 piece was particularly stunning and should be of interest to all, gardener or not. It shouldn’t be a wonder that “gardens provide benefits, lessons and...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
TODAY.com

Lessons Learned - My Kid Is a Senior!

I just dropped my son Caidin off at school for a two-day overnight and it made me think of how much we grow as parents. When Caidin was in third grade, (eight years old,) I’m standing with the other moms down by the gym, waiting to pick him up. The outside door opens and in rushes the sixth graders, just back from a week away at a Nature camp.
KIDS
fordcountychronicle.com

Pastor Steve Jones: Praise for God’s Promises

In this series of articles we’re looking at the biblical truth that God’s people will often suffer (e.g., from peer pressure, gossip and slander with the goal of ruining another’s reputation or livelihood to physical harm) as we seek to stand for God, his kingdom, his Word and his ways. In my last article we looked at the fact that, sadly, suffering will often come to pastors and leadersin the local church from other Christians—or at least those who claim to be Christians. Conflict will often happen because leaders will make changes which will rarely be popular with everyone. And yet, as we saw, change may not be the cause of the conflict but rather, conflict often comes because people fear losing something that they believe is rightfully theirs. Thus far in this series from Psalm 140 we’ve looked at, Prayer against Enemy Plots and Prayer for God’s Protection. Today we want to conclude our look at this Psalm as David gives:
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

God's Trying To Talk To You

“Do not be afraid! Don’t be discouraged by this mighty army, for the battle is not yours, but God’s." Prayer is a conversation, not a monologue. When you pray, don’t do all the talking! You can’t build a friendship with God if you don’t let him talk to you. How...
RELIGION
WINKNEWS.com

It’s time to repair the ‘God is Love’ sign again

Driving down McGregor Boulevard, day or night, you can’t miss the sign. Three simple words illuminated in neon green: God is Love. “I don’t have to give anybody my address just tell them I live at the God is Love sign,” said Richard Cochenour. Cochenour has the sign in his...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psalm 23#Psalms
Ke Alakai

Using Our Agency to Follow God's Plan

President Kauwe and I are grateful to be with you today and feel very blessed to be part of the beginning of this new school year in this beautiful and special place. We love you. President Kauwe works tirelessly to make sure you have a great education and experience here at BYU–Hawaii. He is dedicated to serving you and wants to do everything he can to make sure you have the best possible education here. I am grateful for the spirit that is here. Since joining the Kauwe family, the true meaning of aloha has become really important to me. I am grateful to feel it here with you today. It is great to be back together in person.
LAIE, HI
ky-news.com

God's unconditional love

God loves you unconditionally, and His love is more valuable and important than anyone else's. He doesn't love us because we deserve it, but simply because He wants to. Perhaps you have known the pain of not being chosen. When we are left out or rejected, it hurts, but the good news for you today is that God has chosen you! You are special to Him, and His love for you will never end.
RELIGION
jtsa.edu

In God’s Image

What does it mean to be created in God’s image? Or to act in a God-like way? As I reread Parashat Ha’azinu, I was struck by the ways Moses’s song poetically develops God’s care for the Israelites, and I discovered in the vivid and diverse metaphors the beginnings of an answer. From the opening lines, where God’s words are likened to varieties of rain, sustaining and giving life to all, to God as an eagle “who rouses his nestlings” and “bears them along his pinions” (Deut. 32:11), this God builds up, guides, teaches, and protects. God provides for the Israelites’ physical needs with gifts of abundance, nurturing the people with “honey from the crag” as a mother nurses her child (Deut. 32:13). The Israelites’ lack of gratitude inflames God’s anger, but God bestows mercy and forgiveness, despite there being no mention of teshuva (repentance). God gives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: The effect of grace

Does the grace of God have an effect in your life?. The apostle Paul writes, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Eph. 2:8-10 ESV).
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
INFORUM

Letter: A Scripture lesson for The Forum's religion correspondent

In her September 11 column, “Admitting we are in exile can help us endure,” once again Roxane Salonen not only shows a callous disregard for non-Christians, but is at odds with Christian Biblical experts. I’ll leave it to others to point out her hubris, e.g. that of falsely equating the hurt feelings of today’s privileged conservative “Christians” with the real misery of exile and bondage of the Jews in Babylon. But I want to hone on just one of her exegetical contortions of the Hebrew Bible.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Stewardship Demands Public Acknowledgement

My word for today is steward or stewardship. I haven’t found this very important word in the Bible yet, but I have heard many a pastor preach on it. From the pulpit I’ve heard the question asked, “Are we good stewards of our own sexuality?”  I have personally received the message of stewardship as it has related to tithing. However, […]
RELIGION
Lockport Union-Sun

FROM THE VALLEY: This guy's street-smarts lesson

Not long ago, I was walking from a store in the downtown area to my truck. As I passed a disheveled, elderly lady pushing a shopping cart, I avoided the urge to quip “I think dairy is in aisle 6.” Instead, I pushed the caustic remark aside and simply said, “I wonder if it will rain.”
CATS

Comments / 0

Community Policy