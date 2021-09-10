Failure is a part of business — what matters is what you learn from it

Want to learn more about swarm learning? Here’s a collection of informative content that takes you from definition to application. Think of swarms of starlings buzzing around in the sky, or fish swimming likewise in the water. The word "swarm" was inspired by the fact that various creatures, often for their own protection, exhibit a kind of decentralized behavior unrelated to the movements of their flock leader. And that's the basis for the idea of swarm intelligence—which is at the heart of HPE’s new swarm learning concept.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO