Protests

U.S. Capitol rally organizers look to expand protests to 13 state capitals

By Emily Zantow
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the “Justice for J6” rally near the U.S. Capitol set for Sept. 18 say they also are planning to host additional rallies near 13 state capitol buildings on the same day. Event host Matt Braynard, executive director of Look Ahead America, said Friday that the protests demanding “justice”...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
NBC Miami

Watch Live: Crowd Rallies Near Capitol in DC to Support Insurrectionists

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances. A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal...
PROTESTS
NBC Washington

Crowd Rallies in DC to Support Jan. 6 Defendants; Capitol Police Arrest 4

U.S. Capitol Police reported four arrests and broke up an argument Saturday after scores of people rallied in support of Jan. 6 rioters. There were some tense moments before and after the largely peaceful Justice for J6 protest. Two people with weapons were arrested near the Capitol, police said, and some of the protesters were wearing riot gear.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up,...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
Times Daily

Capitol rally reprising Jan. 6 sees more police, fewer protesters

WASHINGTON — Several hundred supporters of Donald Trump demonstrated in Washington on Saturday amid a heavy police presence, protesting against the prosecutions of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol rally live: Justice for J6 rally sees small turnout, heavy police presence

Washington, DC is hunkered down in advance of a protest on behalf of people arrested for their alleged part in the US Capitol insurrection at the start of this year. The “Justice for J6” rally, organised by a onetime Trump campaign staffer, is ostensibly a protest against the “persecution” of the 600-plus people who have been taken into custody. It is seen by some as part of a broader right-wing attempt to rewrite the narrative of the attack on the Capitol as a mostly peaceful incident, with the participants reframed as simply naive citizens earnestly concerned about the 2020 election.
PROTESTS

