The official website for Digimon Ghost Game, the new television anime for the Digimon franchise, began streaming the first promotional video for the show on Sunday. The anime is set "just a little bit in the future," where rumors of strange occurrences called "hologram ghosts" are appearing online. The show centers on Hiro, who is able to see Digimon after activating a "Digivice" his father left him. Together with the Digimon Gammamon, they investigate the unusual phenomena happening around them in their everyday lives, and slowly step foot into the world of Digimon.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO