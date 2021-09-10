CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad found guilty of forgery

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

GENEVA — Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah of Kuwait was found guilty on Friday of forgery linked to implicating his political rivals in Kuwait in a coup plot — a verdict that puts his long career in global sports politics at risk. Sheikh Ahmad, his English former lawyer,...

Reuters

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad convicted of forgery in Geneva trial

GENEVA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A Swiss criminal court convicted Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a power broker in international sports, of forgery on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. A member of Kuwait's ruling family and...
WORLD
Reuters

Swiss verdict due in forgery case involving Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad

GENEVA, Sept 10(Reuters) - A Swiss criminal court will rule on Friday whether Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a power broker in international sports, used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. The forgery case has divided the Kuwaiti ruling family and prompted Sheikh Ahmad, 58, to...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Kuwaiti Sheikh faces prison in Swiss forgery case

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family and former Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries secretary-general, was convicted by a Swiss criminal court. He was suspected of involvement in faking a Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals. Sheikh Ahmad, a power broker in international...
WORLD
KESQ

Ex-Kenya sports minister guilty in Olympic corruption case

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s former sports minister has been convicted of corruption and abuse of office relating to the misuse of more than $800,000 that was meant for the country’s 2016 Olympic team. Hassan Wario and former Kenyan Olympic committee official Stephen Soi were both found guilty after some of the money set aside to pay for flights and accommodation at the Rio de Janeiro Games and fund the team’s preparations was misappropriated. Magistrate Elizabeth Juma scheduled a sentencing hearing for Wario and Soi for Thursday. There were allegations that corruption in the buildup and during the Rio Games was rife among Kenyan government and sports officials.
SPORTS
AFP

Beating video puts Bulgaria police violence in spotlight

A series of blows and then blackness: Bulgarian student Evgeni Marchev was taking part in his first demonstration in Sofia when police detained and beat him until he lost consciousness. I was terrified," Marchev, who remotely studies European law at a Dutch university, told AFP. He blacked out and was hospitalised with concussion. 
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.Clooney was appointed as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide.Other advisers focus on topics including crimes against children, gender persecution, sexual violence and slavery.“I am delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of experts and I am grateful for their willingness to serve as my Special Advisers," Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement. “I...
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanon signs contract for forensic audit of central bank

Lebanon’s incoming finance minister signed a contract on Friday with a New-York-based company to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s central bank, a key demand of the international community to restore confidence in the crisis-struck country. Alvarez & Marsal had pulled out of an earlier deal late last year, complaining that after months of work it was not able to acquire the information it needed to conduct its audit. The withdrawal was a blow to calls for accountability in the country mired in decades of corruption which many consider a key reason for the economic meltdown.A forensic audit...
The Independent

South Africa’s highest court dismisses former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to overturn jail sentence

South Africa’s top court has dismissed a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to overturn his 15-month jail sentence for failing to attend a corruption inquiry.Mr Zuma, who is currently recuperating in hospital after undergoing surgery for an unknown illness, had asked the court in July to revoke a sentence for contempt of court, arguing that imprisonment would endanger his health and life.The former president received the sentence in June after failing to testify at an inquiry investigating corruption during his 9-year rule - seen as a key test of the strength of post-apartheid South Africa’s democratic institutions and its...
POLITICS
The Independent

Algeria gives disgraced ex-leader Bouteflika 3-days mourning

Algeria’s leader has declared a three-day period of mourning starting Saturday for former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika whose 20-year-long rule, riddled with corruption, ended in disgrace as he was pushed from power amid huge street protests when he decided to seek a new term.Bouteflika, who had been ailing since a stroke in 2013, died Friday at 84. His public appearances had been rare in the final years of his presidency, and he had not been seen since Abdelmadjid Tebboune took office as the new president in late 2019. Flags are to fly at half-mast during the mourning period, the president’s office...
WORLD
dailyjournal.net

US, South Africa through to final 8 at Vancouver Sevens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — South Africa and the U.S. both went undefeated through the group stage and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vancouver Sevens World Series tournament on Saturday. The tournament is missing many of the top-ranked teams due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Vancouver was the last tournament to...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Regional Powers at Summit Demand U.S. Fund Afghan Aid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, China, Pakistan and other regional states called on the United States on Friday to engage with the Taliban and fund aid to Afghanistan, though they also urged the former insurgents to yield power to a more inclusive government. The fate of Afghanistan dominated a summit of...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
MIDDLE EAST
nwaonline.com

Haiti's new justice minister: Task 'immense'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's new justice minister on Thursday pledged to find those responsible for high-profile killings as he spoke publicly for the first time since taking over from his predecessor fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who recently dismissed officials seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the president's slaying.
AMERICAS

