Man sentenced in 2020 killing of woman in driveway of Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who killed a woman outside a home in a northeast-side neighborhood last year has been sentenced. Martrell S. Weaver was handed 50 years for the shooting death of 22-year-old Amanda L. Hoglund just after 5 p.m. June 24, 2020, in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive, in the Kingston Park neighborhood near the intersection of North Coliseum and East State boulevards.www.wane.com
Comments / 3