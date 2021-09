Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) will host its first annual Fall Trail of Enchantment on Oct 21-23 to entertain children and families during the Fall/Halloween season with displays created by Perry County businesses and organizations. HCTC said they will be working closely with area schools to allow their students the opportunity to design and decorate scarecrows or pumpkins that will be displayed on the trail.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO