HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers does his best to block out the noise outside the Pirates’ football program, but it’s likely at least some of the criticism his way after the team’s 0-2 start got back to him in some capacity. Whether or not Ahlers uses it as fuel for his burning desire to win is to be debated, but the Pirates’ starting quarterback bounced back and delivered when it counted on Saturday in the team’s come-from-behind, 42-38, victory on Saturday inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO