Afghanistan's Hazaras Fear Uncertain Future Despite Improved Security

By James EDGAR
 9 days ago
Hundreds of Hazara worshippers overflowed from a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Friday, touching their foreheads to the ground as they took part in the most important prayer of the week. Long persecuted by both the Taliban and Islamic State for their Shiite faith, members of...

