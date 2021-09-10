CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘New Warriors’ Producer Reveals Glimpse of Canceled Show’s Squirrel Girl

By Claire Epting
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel’s New Warriors television project was cancelled before it could ever reach the screen, but for the first time ever, we have a glimpse of what Squirrel Girl would have looked like in the live-action show. Kevin Biegel, the would-be showrunner for Freeform's New Warriors series, recently took to Twitter to reveal why the show was cancelled. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes images that depict Milana Vayntrub in costume as Squirrel Girl.

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
Mercury News

Fall TV 2021: 12 new shows we can’t wait to see

For viewers, the start of a new fall TV season can be like wrangling with a dating app. You weed through what seems like an endless barrage of prospects — most of which don’t have the traits that get your heart racing. The sitcoms look lame, the dramas too unappealing. Frustration sets in. You swipe left and move on. Again and again and again.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milana Vayntrub
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

What is the Squirrel Girl movie release date?

Has a Squirrel Girl movie release date been confirmed? There’s been a lot of talk about a Squirrel Girl MCU project, but is there a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for Doreen Green in production? Is Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub confirmed as playing her in the movie, or was she only for the canceled New Warriors TV series? Will Squirrel Girl come to Disney Plus, maybe as a show like Loki instead of a movie?
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel Girl#Television#Video Game#Marvel#Freeform S New Warriors#Screenrant#The Marvel Comics#Mcu
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Producer Reveals Their Reaction to Season 5's Episode Leak

Rick and Morty's producer revealed how they felt about one of Season 5's episodes being leaked out before it was supposed to premiere! New seasons of Rick and Morty are usually kept under tight wraps and left a mystery right up until new episodes premiere. Before these episodes start their run, usually the most we'll get from a new season is the titles. But it was a bit different this time around as one episode ended up leaking out much earlier than it was initially intended to premiere on Adult Swim due to an unfortunate snafu.
TV SERIES
/Film

10 Things You Didn't Know About Squirrel Girl

The Marvel Comics universe is an ever-expanding world of superheroes and villains, each with their own unique abilities and personalities. Some are even considered "legacy" characters, having taken on the codenames of heroes or villains that came before them. And then, every once in a while, an underdog character comes along who strikes a chord with readers and becomes more popular than anyone ever expected. Squirrel Girl is one of those characters.
COMICS
TheWrap

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End

#SaveLucifer was the devil’s saving grace quite a few times. It’s not uncommon for a TV show to be resurrected in this day and age, whether because of fan outcry or impressive delayed-viewing stats or a streaming service looking to give an under-the-radar but critically acclaimed title a second chance. But the case of “Lucifer,” the show about Tom Ellis as the Devil come to Earth that just refused to move into the afterlife, is a special one that deserves some glorious reflection as it approaches the Friday launch of its true, for real, absolutely final season at Netflix.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

New Warriors Creator Puts Blame On Ryan Reynolds For The Show’s Leaks

Ryan Reynolds may have some explaining to do well, at least to Marvel’s New Warriors‘ fans, after the show’s creator hilariously blamed Reynolds for leaking pics and footage from the unreleased show. New Warriors was set to be a live-action series about six individuals –including fan favourite Squirrel Girl– with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
ScreenCrush

‘Eternals’ Shows the Earliest Days of the MCU

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will take place over a time span of 7,000 years, back to the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming film will continue to expand the world built by previous Marvel movies, sending us back to a time before Thanos even existed. Eternals will also answer the question of why the group of immortal beings weren’t around to help out the Avengers when Thanos threatened to wipe out half of the universe.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

776
Followers
2K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy