20 years later: NJ Firefighters union president reflects on 9/11

September 11, 2001 was sunny with a bright blue sky. It was a Tuesday. I was a rookie Firefighter who reported to work that morning. We had just received delivery of our new Squad and all personnel were at Station 2 training on the new apparatus. Being the rookie I was sent to pick up bagels for my tour. While driving back the music on the radio was interrupted by a news flash that a plane had hit the World Trade Center…. the rest of that morning and the immediate days after, I try to block from my memory.