United Way seeks Women United Tribute Awards nominations

BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for its fifth annual Women United Tribute Awards. In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University, the United Way is inviting the public to submit nominations for the Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University, a release said.