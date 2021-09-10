CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

United Way seeks Women United Tribute Awards nominations

By Editorials
Bemidji Pioneer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area is seeking nominations for its fifth annual Women United Tribute Awards. In partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University, the United Way is inviting the public to submit nominations for the Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Beaux Arts Ballroom at Bemidji State University, a release said.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Bemidji, MN
Society
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The United Way#Bemidji State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy