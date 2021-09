If you ever plan to travel out of a country legally, you need to possess a passport. This document connects the holder with his or her country, authorizing travel to foreign countries and authenticating the bearer's identity, citizenship, right to protection while abroad and right to reenter his or her native country. It is just a good practice to have an up-to-date passport. Some of us have loved ones who are currently residing in other countries. We know that anything can happen at any given time to a family member living abroad. The last thing we want to experience is having to wait on a passport to be issued before we can take a trip to be with them.

