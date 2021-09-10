CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On 9/11, central Minnesota sailor woke up in the Persian Gulf, ready to fight

By Michael Johnson
Bemidji Pioneer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWADENA, Minn. — Wadena County Veterans Service Officer David Anderson recalls sleeping in his bunk on board a Naval ship in the Persian Gulf. Up to this point, he’d been in the Navy 19 years without any engagement like he was about to enter into. That day, Sept. 11, 2001,...

www.bemidjipioneer.com

