Foo Fighters Announce New D.C. Venue at 9:30 Club Reopening

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new venue will be an exact replica of the original 9:30 Club without "the notorious stench nor the huge and plentiful rats." Foo Fighters had a surprise announcement for fans attending the reopening of the 9:30 Club in D.C. After 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic, the I.M.P.’s 9:30 Club reopened last night and Dave Grohl informed the sold out crowd that the space next door would become a new intimate music venue.

