MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Badgers suffered a tough loss to Penn State at the first game day of the season, but there was still reason to celebrate. Saturday’s game marked the first time in nearly two years fans could cheer on the team from inside Camp Randall, after fans were kept out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MADISON, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO