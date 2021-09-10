Eastman Romeo LA Review
Comfortable feel. Even neck response. Responsive vibrato. Sounds equally great clean and dirty. A bit expensive for an Asia-built instrument. They say first impressions are everything. And a guitar's appearance often tells us exactly what it aspires to be. When we look at a pointy guitar with humbuckers and a locking trem, we know its intentions. Subverting those expectations can be fun though—like seeing someone rip bebop licks on a Flying V (more of this, please!).www.premierguitar.com
