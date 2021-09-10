CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastman Romeo LA Review

By Nick Millevoi
premierguitar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComfortable feel. Even neck response. Responsive vibrato. Sounds equally great clean and dirty. A bit expensive for an Asia-built instrument. They say first impressions are everything. And a guitar's appearance often tells us exactly what it aspires to be. When we look at a pointy guitar with humbuckers and a locking trem, we know its intentions. Subverting those expectations can be fun though—like seeing someone rip bebop licks on a Flying V (more of this, please!).

www.premierguitar.com

Screendaily

‘La Caja’: Venice Review

Lorenzo Vigas sets his quietly powerful drama in Mexico’s northern state of Chihuahua. Dir. Lorenzo Vigas. Mexico/US. 2021. 92 mins. The contents of the titular box of La Caja are made clear at the start. But exactly what’s inside the narrative container of Lorenzo Vigas’s Mexican drama, and how all its pieces fit together – that’s not as easily fathomed. Not a jigsaw puzzle in the tricksy sense, simply a very subtle matter of keeping us involved and guessing, this is the second fiction feature from Venezuelan writer-director Vigas, following his 2015 Venice Golden Lion winner From Afar. La Caja is a canny blend of detective story, political drama and rites of passage vignette, and is the sort of film that comes across as so simple and direct that it’s easy to miss how meticulously conceived and constructed it is. Highlighting an arresting lead from young first-timer Hatzín Navarrete, this Venice Competition title outdoes Afar in its quietly compelling power, and should also outdo it as an international contender for niche appreciation.
MOVIES
premierguitar.com

Wampler Ratsbane Review

Great fundamental RAT-like tones with useful enhancements and interesting alternative gain and EQ profiles. Compact size. Tiny toggles in proximity to knobs make some operations tricky. Though it gets its due in boutique circles more frequently these days, the Pro Co RAT, for all its stature as a classic, still...
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Foxgear T7EBABY Review

Super-rich and authentically complex Echorec tones. Super-effective swell function. Less intuitive controls can be tough to use on the fly. Some materials could be sturdier. I've had the good fortune to play many odd instruments, from hurdy gurdies to Buchla modular synthesizers to giant pipe organs. Only a few, however, were weirder contraptions than the Binson Echorec. The sounds of a Binson may be familiar—if only because it was Pink Floyd's echo of choice through the early to mid-'70s. But musically interacting with one, while observing and hearing the tickings, whirrings, and sometimes clankings of its electromechanical innards, feels like stepping into some parallel-universe, future/past from a pulp-science-fiction paperback. It's no coincidence that the band who wrote "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" made it a centerpiece of their creative process.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Acorn Amplifiers F#%k Face Review

Cool variety of extreme/deviant fuzz tones. Nice dynamic capability at low gain settings. Fair price. High gain settings can sacrifice articulation and introduce susceptibility to radio-frequency interference. What's with the cheeky name and graphics on Acorn Amplifiers' F#%k Face? Long story short: In 1989, the Fleer baseball-card company "accidentally" printed...
ELECTRONICS
#Eastman Romeo La Review#Epiphone#The Romeo La
premierguitar.com

Henrik Linder On The Power of Stupid Luck

Cory Wong talks with Dirty Loops bassist Henrik Linder about their blistering, new collaboration, Turbo, how the band became an accidental YouTube sensation, playing with tempered frets, the changing role of bass in pop, and tips for increasing speed and improving technique. Plus … Flea!
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Paradox Effects Carmesí Review

Easy to achieve classic phaser sounds. Envelope controlled settings are interactive and fun. Intuitive controls. Some settings can become overwhelming in 8-stage mode. I'll admit to being a luddite when it comes to phasers, and I know I'm not the only one. All the great vintage models have only one or two knobs and great players have managed to do so much with so little for so long. Why change now? Isn't it kind of nice, when so many pedals have so many options, to have one effect that leaves us with little to think about?
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Freddie Combs Dies: ‘The X Factor’ Singing Star Was 49

Freddie Combs, whose soaring voice made him a fan favorite on television’s The X Factor music competition, has died at age 49. He died Sept. 10 at a Florida hospital from kidney failure, his wife, Kay, said. Combs was a minister and performed in a wheelchair on The X Factor. He battled health problems for years, and his wife told TMZ that he weighed as much as 920 pounds in 2009. He was featured in 2010 on the TLC series Ton of Love and managed to get his weight down to a relatively svelte 540 lbs., which is where he was at when he appeared on the second season of Simon Cowell’s The X Factor in the U.S. In his appearance, Combs’ version of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” made him stand out, and judges Cowell and L.A. Reid gave him their word they’d support him if he got healthier. He soon was eliminated from the competition. “I have so much gratitude to be his wife for 25 years,” Kay Combs said, “and to be his best friend.”
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Cars
sau.edu

"Romeo and Juliet" Follow-Up

During the spring semester, the St. Ambrose students were hard at work on their three part web series Romeo and Juliet. By the end of the semester though, the project was still in the works so while many students returned back to their homes for the summer, others stayed on campus to work on this mainstage project.
DAVENPORT, IA
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Doña Rosita la soltera’ at Gala Hispanic Theatre

One superb thing Gala Hispanic Theatre’s production of “Doña Rosita la soltera (Doña Rosita the Spinster)” has going for it is the beautifully poetic language. It’s the language of love, of yearning, of languishing, and sumptuously hides that the women of the privileged class depicted are basically sheltered children. They are near defenseless when reality slides in.
THEATER & DANCE
piratesandprincesses.net

Review of La Creperie de Paris in EPCOT

Walt Disney World is notorious for taking a substantial measure of time to launch new attractions. Based on cultural and economic circumstances over last two years, this has caused attractions such as the Tron Coaster, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to be delayed even by Disney standards. Rumors are rampant about when two of these attractions will open, however we know Remy’s will open to the public October 1st, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Dirt

Kirk Douglas’ Former Palm Springs Estate Cameos in ‘Diamonds Are Forever’

Click here to read the full article. It is a well-known fact, even among those who have zero interest in filming locations, that the Elrod House, John Lautner’s famed modernist creation which sits edged atop a jagged cliff in Palm Springs, portrayed the concrete-walled homestead of reclusive tycoon Willard Whyte (Jimmy Dean) in “Diamonds Are Forever.” A far lesser-known tidbit? A different architecturally significant Coachella Valley abode, this one with quite the Hollywood pedigree, also made a memorable appearance in the beloved 1971 spy thriller. Located at 515 W. Via Lola in Palm Spring’s well-heeled Old Las Palmas neighborhood, the single-story...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
culturemap.com

Shakespeare Dallas presents Romeo and Juliet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Shakespeare Dallas will present its outdoor production of Romeo and Juliet, one of Shakespeare's most popular plays. This production is directed by Shakespeare Dallas' Associate Artistic Director, Jenni Stewart.
THEATER & DANCE
cntraveller.com

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva review

Because as much as you enjoy a bit of old-fashioned lakeside charm and grande damerie, on this occasion you also fancy something a little more youthful, laid-back and design-led. Address: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, 11 Quai du Mont-Blanc, Geneva 1201. Website: ritzcarlton.com. Telephone: +41 22 909 60 00.
LIFESTYLE
premierguitar.com

Money Can't Buy Me Tone

I played a one-off festival recently where I had to schlep my own gear so I traveled light: just a few pedals, one guitar and a little thirty watt combo that pretty much lives in the trunk of my car. The guitarist for one of the other acts, looking at my rig like he was staring at a fresh turd on the stage, asked me about the rig I use on NBC''s "Nashville Star" show. I gave him the basic run down: an old Shure wireless, an array of stomp boxes, a Peavey Classic 50 and a Peavey XXX in stereo. He said, "I thought those were just endorsement props and you had some boutique rig hidden in back of the stage."
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

​​PG​​ Editors on Their Favorite Overdrive/Distortion Pedals

What's your favorite overdrive/distortion pedal and why?. Andrew Leahey – Andrew Leahey & the Homestead​. A: It's like a battlefield over here, with two pedals fighting for the role of my "always on" overdrive. For years, I've been using the Greer Lightspeed Organic Overdrive. I'll set the volume at 2 o'clock and the drive at 11 o'clock, then plug into my AC30 and turn up. I love the clean and crunchy tones that can both be coaxed from the pedal, depending on how hard I play.
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Fender Unveils the Player Plus Series

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the launch of the all-new Player Plus Series. As a new generation of guitar players continues to emerge, Player Plus puts the power of guitar squarely in their hands with new versions of Fender's most iconic models. Combining precise playability with unbridled style, these seven guitars and basses are engineered to remove any obstacle to effortless playing and are finished in vibrant, head-turning colors.
ELECTRONICS

