CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-U.S. lifts forecasts for corn, soybean harvests

By Mark Weinraub
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds details, analyst quote, price reaction, byline)

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. government lifted its forecast for the country’s corn harvest by 1.7% on Friday after farmers devoted more acres to the grain than previously reported.

The domestic soybean production outlook also was raised after some timely rains in August - a critical development month for the oilseed - raised expectations of record yields in key production areas east of the Mississippi River.

Traders have been closely monitoring U.S. crop development as a bumper harvest would help to ease fears of global food inflation after crop shortfalls in Brazil and other parts of the world.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures, which had been trading close to unchanged before the forecasts came out, rallied to session highs after the data was released. Corn futures quickly sank to their lowest since Jan. 25, dropping below the $5 a bushel threshold, but recovered most of their losses as the market digested the news.

“We went into this report very oversold and the market was already fearful of bigger acres and bigger yield and bigger ending stocks,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. “That was all dialed in.”

U.S. corn production will reach 14.996 billion bushels, which would be the second biggest harvest ever. The harvest forecast was based on an average yield of 176.3 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Planted corn acreage was increased to 105.6 million from 104.1 million.

Soybean production was seen at 4.374 billion bushels on an average yield of 50.6. If realized, the soybean crop would be the third biggest ever and yields would tie for the second highest.

In August, the USDA forecast corn production of 14.750 billion bushels and soybean production of 4.339 billion. Yields were seen at 174.6 and 50.0, respectively.

Analysts had been expecting corn production to be pegged at 14.942 billion bushels and soybean production at 4.377 billion bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmuscatine.com

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest. Harvest is just days away for a south-central Minnesota farmer. Andy Bakken of Albert Lea says some of his soybeans have reached maturity. “We did plant kind of a full spectrum of beans this year, so we’ve got some 1.4’s and...
MINNESOTA STATE
AG Week

South Dakota corn and soybean yields could range from zero to records

MADISON, South Dakota — South Dakota has experienced one of the driest summers in more than 100 years and nearly the entire state has been in some level of drought during the 2021 growing season. However, the dryness varies greatly across the state and that was evident on the Agweek Corn and Soybean Tour in South Dakota.
MADISON, SD
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Head Lower

Corn is 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans are 9 to 11 cents lower and wheat is flat to 5 cents lower. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Friday with trade fading at resistance levels and softer spread action so far with little fresh bullish news as harvest expands into the weekend, but we have been able to bounce back from early 7-cent lower trade.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
marketresearchtelecast.com

Wheat, corn and soybeans down in Chicago after previous strong gains

CHICAGO, U.S., Sep 17 (Reuters) – Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat fell on Friday as markets consolidated after previous gains and pressured by the advance of the US harvest and limited exports at the Gulf terminals. of Mexico damaged by the hurricane. * The most active soybean futures on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Weather favors Corn Belt harvest activity, U.S. Drought Monitor report

While on the dry side, recent weather across much of the country favored summer crop maturation and the beginning of harvest and winter wheat planting, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map and report released Thursday morning. The conditions released today are based on data that is current as...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Updated Study Shows Value of Red Meat to U.S. Corn Farmers

According to a recent study by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF), U.S. beef and pork exports added 41 cents per bushel to the value of corn in 2020. That’s 11.5% of the average annual price of $3.52/bushel, and the overall value of red meat exports was $5.8 billion. This...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Department#U S Agriculture#Harvests#U S Commodities#Usda
Agriculture Online

Wheat eases after supply rally; corn, soybeans hold firm

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged lower on Thursday, consolidating below an earlier one-week high as the market assessed reduced harvest prospects in major exporting zones. Corn inched up, supported by this week's wheat rally that could push more feed demand towards corn. Soybeans also remained firm, as...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

DTN Digital Yield Tour Corn, Soybean Estimates Hold Steady in September

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (DTN) -- Gro Intelligence's national corn and soybean yield models barely budged in the month following the DTN Digital Yield Tour, with each dropping by only 0.1 bushel per acre. USDA's estimates over the same timeframe increased and moved closer to Gro's. As of Sept. 13, Gro...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Third of SD corn is mature, harvest begins

September 13, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Crops, News, South Dakota. One-percent of South Dakota corn has been harvested with 33% having reached maturity as of Sunday. Thirty-four percent of corn is in very poor to poor condition with 55% fair to good. Nearly 60% of soybeans are dropping...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Illinois corn harvest has begun

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers have begun the 2021 corn harvest. One percent of this year’s crop had been harvested as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report. The five-year average for corn harvest by this point of the season is 3 percent.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
wisfarmer.com

USDA adjusts production estimates upward for corn and soybeans

The monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, released today by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist, increased corn supply for the start of the new marketing year, largely driven by the 600,000 additional acres farmers planted. USDA dropped the soybean supply due to a 400,000-acre decrease in soybeans planted but bumped up the cotton supply despite a 530,000-acre decrease.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat up over 1% on lower supplies, U.S ratings support corn

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Tuesday gained more than 1% on concern over global supplies at a time of strong demand, while corn bounced back from losses in the previous session after a government report showed a decline in U.S crop conditions. The Chicago Board of...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Corn Market: China Production at Record Level, U.S. Expecting 2nd Largest Harvest Ever

In its monthly World Agricultural Production report on Friday, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) indicated that, “USDA estimates China marketing year (MY) 2021/22 corn production at a record 273.0 million metric tons (mmt), up 5.0 mmt or 2 percent from last month, up 5 percent from last year, and 5 percent above the 5-year average of 260.3 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
La Crosse Tribune

Harvest considerations for corn fields with tar spot

There have been major increases of tar spot disease in several area corn fields. Tar spot does very well in cool, humid conditions. This is why several corn fields in the area have rapidly begun turning brown about two to four weeks early. At this time it is too late...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Expects Smaller Wheat Crop, Larger Numbers for Corn Soybeans

Late last week, the USDA released its Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports. USDA said the U.S. wheat outlook is for reduced supplies, slightly higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The season-average farm price dropped ten cents to $6.60 a bushel for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas corn, cotton and soybean estimates are up

Latest Arkansas crop and production reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Arkansas corn for grain production is forecast at 151 million bushels, up 16 percent from the August 1 forecast and up 36 percent from 2020. Based on conditions as of September 1, yield is expected to average 182 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last month but down 2 bushels from last year. Planted acreage is revised to 850,000 acres, up 100,000 acres from June 2021. Harvested acreage for grain is revised from 730,000 to 830,000 acres.
ARKANSAS STATE
kfgo.com

September WASDE report shows slightly higher corn and soybean yield estimates

USDA on Friday released its September Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. This report includes updated production forecasts issued by the National Agricultural Statistics Service which generally reflect crop conditions as of the first day of the month. The supply and demand impacts of transportation and port disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida are presumed to be temporary based on available information as of September 10, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy