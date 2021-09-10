Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas test positive for virus that causes COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta gorillas (Zoo Atlanta)

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The zoo has 20 western lowland gorillas in four separate troops. They did not say how many gorillas were infected.

“Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several members of the gorilla population,” officials said. “Upon the onset of these signs, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams immediately pursued testing for SARS-CoV-2.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Zoo Atlanta’s veterinary team are treating the animals with monoclonal antibodies.

The zoo is waiting to confirm the positive tests with an out-of-state lab.

Zoo officials said they don’t know how the gorillas were infected, but believe the infections originated with a COVID-positive care team member. The team member was fully-vaccinated, was wearing PPE and was asymptomatic when reporting to work.

“While humans are known to be able to transmit the virus to animals such as gorillas, and these cases have occurred at other zoos, there is currently no data to suggest that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans,” zoo officials said. “Regardless, Zoo Atlanta visitors do not pose a transmission threat to the gorillas or vice versa given the distance between the areas used by guests and the animals’ habitats.”

Sam Rivera, the senior director of animal health at Zoo Atlanta, said he hopes the gorillas all make a full recovery, but he is concerned about how the infections occurred considering their strict protocols.

“The infections occurred in an area of the Zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” Rivera said. “The use of PPE when working with great apes was already a standard practice at Zoo Atlanta due to their susceptibility to many of the same illnesses experienced by humans, including the common cold and influenza.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Zoo officials have enhanced safety protocols in the gorilla building.

They also said that Zoo Atlanta has been authorized to use and was on the waiting list for the Zoetis vaccine, which is made specifically for animals.

“The vaccine has arrived, and Zoo Atlanta will vaccinate its Bornean and Sumatran orangutans, Sumatran tigers, African lions, and clouded leopard,” officials said.

The gorillas will be vaccinated after they recover.

©2021 Cox Media Group