Movies

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Kicks Off TIFF On a Sour Note …

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday evening, I walked out of the Toronto Film Festival’s opening-night film, “Dear Evan Hansen”. Expect more concrete and in-depth coverage of better titles this weekend. It seems I’m not alone in my hate for this movie. A 43% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 34 Metacritic officially makes this a...

www.worldofreel.com

Marconews.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' director has no doubts about Ben Platt's casting: 'See the movie'

Not since "Hamilton" has a Broadway show become a pop-culture phenomenon like "Dear Evan Hansen." Winner of six Tony Awards in 2017 including best musical and best actor (Ben Platt), the production was an instant sensation among young adults, who latched on to its awkward teen protagonist and infectious pop score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman").
Parade

Today Is Going to Be a Good Day & Here's... Everything You Need to Know About the Dear Evan Hansen Movie!

From the stage to the big screen! Musical theater fans who have yet to catch a performance of Dear Evan Hansen on the Great White Way—or those who did and still can’t get enough of the intimate, emotional coming-of-age story—are in luck. The Broadway sensation has been adapted into a feature film starring the Tony Award winner who originated the title role: Ben Platt.
ramascreen.com

New Featurettes For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Starring Ben Platt

Universal has released these enw featurettes for “Dear Evan Hansen” which arrives in Theaters September 24. See Ben Platt talk about taking the character of Evan Hansen from stage to the big screen. And watch how this audience reacted to an early screening of #DearEvanHansenMovie. The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon...
justjaredjr.com

Amandla Stenberg Sparkles at 'Dear Evan Hansen' Premiere with Ben Platt & More

Amandla Stenberg is dripping in diamonds at the premiere of Dear Evan Hansen held at Roy Thomsan Hall on Thursday evening (September 9) in Toronto, Ontario. The 22-year-old actress stars in the expanded role of Alana Beck in the movie, which held it’s premiere on the first night of the Toronto International Film Festival!
Deadline

Toronto Review: Opening-Night Film ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Dear Evan Hansen is Hollywood’s newest entry on the road to reviving the musical genre. The Broadway musical by musicians and lyricist Benj Pasek and Justin Paul is coming to the big screen via Universal to see if it can capitalize on general audience approval. So how does the film, which opened the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday night, stack up against the stage adaptation? Well, it stands closer to Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods (an adaptation of a Broadway play), meaning it’s terrible. Dear Evan Hansen could have been enjoyable, but there are too many glaring problems that can’t be ignored for the...
wivr1017.com

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Share Duet, Video From ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay have officially unveiled their new collaboration, a song called “Only Us,” which will be featured on the Dear Evan Hansen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The soundtrack will be released on September 24th, the same day the movie arrives in theaters. Carrie and Dan + Shay have also released an in-studio performance video with footage from the film to accompany the track.
Vulture

How Old Does Ben Platt Look in Dear Evan Hansen?

In 2009, Warner Bros. released Orphan, a horror movie about a young child who worms her way into a normal American household using perverse psychological manipulation before (spoiler alert) being revealed as an adult woman. On Thursday night, the audience at the opening night of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival was lucky enough to be treated to an unofficial Orphan remake. It is called Dear Evan Hansen, and it is nominally the story of a high schooler who tells a white lie that spirals out of control. But based on what’s staring us in the face from the movie’s very first frames, it is hard to read that plot as anything other than a grown man’s elaborate scheme to distract a bunch of teenagers from the fact that he is actually twice as old as they are. And even more chillingly, he gets away with it!
Variety

Director Stephen Chbosky on Chasing ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Premiering at TIFF and Cutting Songs

Stephen Chbosky never intended to create a film series. But with the films “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Wonder” and now “Dear Evan Hansen” under his belt, he jokes that he has made “The First Day of School Trilogy.” Based on the Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” will open the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, and will be released in theaters on Sept. 24. It’s a bit of a departure for director Chbosky – it’s his first time helming a musical, though he adapted the screenplays for “Rent” and “Beauty and the Beast” – and it marks...
thatshelf.com

CONTEST: See an Advance Screening of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Toronto and Montreal!

The big screen adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen is set to open this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and will open across North America on September 24th. The film is the moving story of a high schooler who unwittingly enters the spotlight when a letter he penned for himself is mistaken for a classmate’s suicide note. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (Perks of Being a Wallflower), the highly anticipated film version of the Tony-winning musical stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, and Amy Adams.
PopSugar

How the Dear Evan Hansen Movie Soundtrack Stacks Up Against the Original

Dear Evan Hansen is the latest musical to get the movie treatment. As a fan of the original Broadway show, I'm curious to see how the story will be adapted for the screen, but I'm even more curious how the soundtrack will be different with its new set of stars. After all, the original is so iconic it earned a Tony for best original score as well as a Grammy for best musical theater album (and it played on repeat on my phone for about three months straight when it was first released in 2017).
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Dear Evan Hansen Screening Giveaway

Dear Evan Hansen Screening Giveaway – Our friends at Universal Pictures is giving away passes to attend an advance screening of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on September 21, 2021 at 7 PM and we’re giving them away!. We will announce our winners on September 24, 2021 !. 1. Enter to Win...
badfeelingmag.com

DEAR EVAN HANSEN contest: Win passes to the film version of the acclaimed musical

Ben Platt reprises his starring role as the title character from the smash Broadway musical in the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen, arriving in theaters on September 24. The highly anticipated film adaptation stars Platt as a sensitive teenager dealing with the pressures of contemporary high-school life. Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky and co-stars Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Kaitlyn Dever, and features stirring songs from Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind La La Land.
News-Herald.com

TIFF 46: Opening-day trifecta wins with ‘A Hero,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and little ‘Jockey’ bringing it home

TORONTO >> Something that many in the U.S. may not understand about the ever-entertaining Toronto International Film Festival is the fact that just because the Opening Night Film — usually a world premiere of a documentary or mainstream movie — gets most of the advance notice doesn’t mean it’s the only first-day game in town.
Cornell Daily Sun

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Brings its Powerful Message to Film

After gaining widespread popularity on Broadway, the Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is finally coming to movie theaters with its film adaptation. Ben Platt, who first played the titular character on Broadway, returns to the role for the film, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore and more.
mxdwn.com

SZA Releases Emotional New Song “The Anonymous Ones” From Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack

R&B star Sza has released a new song “The Anonymous Ones” which was written and recorded specifically for the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack, which will be out on September 24. The track was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Amandla Stenberg, who is also one of the film’s co-stars. Other artists involved with the project include pop singer Sam Smith, R&B performer Summer Walker, country artist Carrie Underwood, country duo Dan + Shay, producer extraordinaire FINNEAS and indie rock icon Tori Kelly.
Chronicle

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast discusses mental health in the social media generation

When I think about high school, I often think about the anxiety that came with it: the feeling of mindlessly roaming around a crowded hallway at seven in the morning, the discomfort of eating in front of classmates and the dependence on schoolwork to distract myself from loneliness. It’s hard to realize that you’re not the only person experiencing this without feeling as if you’re burdening others with your thoughts. For high school senior Evan Hansen, this anxiety consumes his teenage years.
