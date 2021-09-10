IU South Bend Professor teaching 9/11 course reflects on the attack 20 years later

Faculty share how their teaching has changed in the 20 years after 9/11. Classes: PHL 2100, Critical Thinking; PHL 3300, Economic Justice. “9/11 gave me a reason to be more pessimistic, in my own head, you know, and so it gave me more reason to be cynical and negative in my own outlook on the world. And so how did it affect my teaching? It increased the stress that I feel between what I actually think and what I present in service in the classroom to students –– that I have a professional, moral obligation to come into the classroom and be a certain way with you that is, because of 9/11, more distant from where I actually am in my own thoughts in my own head … I carry a greater chasm between what I am in the classroom and what I actually am on my own, in what we're dealing with here. When I'm talking to my wife or something, I'm much more dark and negative and cynical in my private life than I am in my professional life.”

