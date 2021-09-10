MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 closes flat in quiet trade, GBP/USD hits one week high
IAG falls as Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) cuts price target. Oil continues to push higher as Ida impact weighing on production. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 closed flat in relatively quiet trade with markets struggling for any firm direction. One of the notable movers was British Airways parent IAG (LON:ICAG) whose shares declined after the company had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse. They reduced the target price to 195 pence from 256 pence on expectations that the airline may have to raise equity, similar to what was observed by budget airline EasyJet (LON:EZJ) on Thursday.uk.investing.com
