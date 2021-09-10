MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 closes flat in quiet trade, GBP/USD hits one week high

Equities in September could get even more volatile than they've historically been. With September already acknowledged to be a seasonally weaker month for equities, stocks are now also anticipated to be entering a period of potential volatility ahead of this week's FOMC meeting where the Fed is expected to provide more clarity on its next tapering moves. As well, investors have been growing jittery as "an alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month," noted Bloomberg on Saturday.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO