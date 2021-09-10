CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Don McLean cuts off daughter’s $3m inheritance

KXLY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon McLean has cut off his daughter’s $3 million inheritance. The ‘American Pie’ hitmaker – whose 31-year-old daughter Jackie has alleged emotional and mental abuse by the singer – admitted he “stopped supporting” her in 2020, and he “disinherited” her following her claims. He told the Daily Mail newspaper: “I...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Adam Sandler?

Adam Sandler, 55, is one of the most bankable entertainers around. His "Saturday Night Live" skits are still favorites on YouTube, and his first starring role in film, 1995's "Billy Madison," is...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird‘s Daughter Ella Gets Cut For The First Time

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird took her daughter Ella to get her very first cut. The proud mother-of-two admitted she was feeling a little emotional as this was the very first time Ella got her hair cut. Lauryn was generous enough to share a few photos on Instagram of her daughter while she was getting her hair cut. She also shared a photo of the finished product after Ella’s first haircut was over. Moreover, she gushed about how proud she was of the little girl in the caption of the photo.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Was
Person
Don Mclean
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Norm Macdonald have?

NORM Macdonald was an influential comedian who famously starred on Saturday Night Live. Macdonald died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at age 61. Norm Macdonald died after a nine-year private battle with cancer. The comedian's management firm confirmed his death to Deadline, and revealed the SNL star was fighting cancer...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Inheritance#Domestic Violence#The American Pie#Daily Mail
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

This Video Of Justin Seemingly Comforting Hailey At The Met Gala Is Heartbreaking

Here we go again. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2021 Met Gala experience didn’t exactly go as planned. When the couple arrived at the event on Monday, Sept. 13, they were bombarded with chants by fans who kept yelling “Selena” over and over again. Talk about annoying. Even though Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance ended in March 2018, some people still feel like they should be together. But since Bieber has clearly moved on with Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018, it’s about time to let it go.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Charlie Watts poses with his wife of 57 years in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy