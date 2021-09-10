Saginaw tutor hosting panel discussion for new teachers

SAGINAW TWP, MI - A Saginaw Township tutoring business is hosting a panel discussion and social event for new teachers with the goal of helping educators stay in education. The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Developing Minds Tutoring, located at 220 N. Center Road in Saginaw Township. All teachers in the region regardless of the district who have spent three years or fewer in the profession are welcome and attendance is free, said Crystal Mills, an instructional coach at Francis Ray Academy charter school in Saginaw who started Developing Minds in 2017. Mills reopened Developing Minds in March after the previous location closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.