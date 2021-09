We’ve been waiting all spring and summer for actual regular season football, so I’m going to assume you want to watch it. The first week brings us the Falcons at home against the Eagles, one of the more winnable matchups on the 2021 slate and also an excellent early test for this offensive line and team more generally. The Falcons will have to contain a quarterback who can escape pressure and run for yards, clamp down on a couple of talented tight ends and receivers and keep Matt Ryan safe with an offensive line that feels like a work in progress. If they can do all those things, we’ll have a pretty happy Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO