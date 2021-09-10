CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T.J. Watt inks historic new deal that keeps him in Pittsburgh through 2025

By Allison Koehler
It’s official, yinz. T.J. Watt is going to be around a while. On Friday, the All-Pro edge-rusher signed his new 5-year contract worth $122 million ($28 million per year).

A three-time Player of the Month, Watt’s career-high sack total (15) led the NFL in 2020. Watt’s quarterback hits (41) and tackles for loss (23) were also league-leading career highs.

With that distraction (that Cam Heyward said wasn’t a distraction) finally out of the way, the next order of business is defeating the Buffalo Bills — a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2016.

There’s no question Watt will be particularly hungry to show the Pittsburgh Steelers organization that they made a wise financial decision.

Steelers 2020 player gallery: Linebacker T.J. Watt

