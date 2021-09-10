CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Pediatricians urge Saginaw school districts to require masks

By Riley Murdock
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI - In her time working in pediatric intensive care, Dr. Nicole Sinclair had never seen patients in worse shape than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinclair, a pediatric intensivist at Covenant Medical Center Harrison in Saginaw, said some teenagers with respiratory failure ended up in her unit over the course of the pandemic. But those who suffered the worst were kids dealing with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare condition that can follow a COVID-19 infection.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

Parents protest Swan Valley school leaders’ mask requirement decision following COVID-19 outbreak

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, MI — Three weeks into her son’s experience as a kindergartner there, Pamela Romain said she was ready to pull him out of Swan Valley School District. The 42-year-old mother was among about 30 people who gathered outside the school district’s administrative building Thursday, Sept. 16, when they protested district leaders’ decision earlier in the week to require facemasks inside facilities.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control halts intake due to overcrowding

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County Animal Care and Control has temporarily stopped taking in cats and dogs, due to the shelter being at capacity. “Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming abundance of stray dogs and cats brought to us, and also those left abandoned across the county, we are temporarily closed for intake,” the agency posted on its Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 18.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Education
County
Saginaw County, MI
Saginaw, MI
Education
Saginaw County, MI
Vaccines
Saginaw County, MI
Education
Saginaw, MI
Vaccines
Saginaw, MI
Health
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Beaumont Health says emergency rooms are nearly full, has to close beds due to staff shortages

Beaumont Health, based in Southfield, is reporting its 10 emergency departments are nearly full, a problem intensified by staffing shortages and serious COVID-19 illness among people who are unvaccinated. About 180 of Beaumont’s roughly 3,400 beds are temporarily closed because of lacking personnel, the system reported Wednesday, Sept. 15. The...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#Mis C#Icu#Saginaw Public Schools#Midland Public Schools#Michigan Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
The Ann Arbor News

These 11 jobs are expected to shrink most in Michigan by 2028

The milkman. The bowling alley pinsetter. The lamplighter. All jobs that – for the most part – faded from workforce. To get a picture of how the jobs market will continue to evolve, Michigan compiles long-term projections for which occupations will grow and which will shrink. The predicted fastest-growing occupations are often in the IT, health care and engineering fields.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

4 charged with stealing $725,000 in unemployment pay from Michigan

A routine traffic stop near Somerset Mall in Troy last November led investigators to a multimillion-dollar unemployment fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors have charged four Michiganders with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. One of the defendants has been in federal prison since 2019 in Pennsylvania for similar crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy