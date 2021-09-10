Pediatricians urge Saginaw school districts to require masks

SAGINAW, MI - In her time working in pediatric intensive care, Dr. Nicole Sinclair had never seen patients in worse shape than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinclair, a pediatric intensivist at Covenant Medical Center Harrison in Saginaw, said some teenagers with respiratory failure ended up in her unit over the course of the pandemic. But those who suffered the worst were kids dealing with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare condition that can follow a COVID-19 infection.