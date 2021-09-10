CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonson County, KY

Two Louisville men arrested after high-speed chase in Edmonson, Grayson counties

By WBKO News Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, two Louisville men were arrested after police said they were led on a high-speed chase that ended in two cars crashing. Thursday morning, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle theft in the Cedar Springs community. According to the report, a car belonging to the victims had been stolen from their daughter’s home and the thieves had almost run them over when they attempted to stop them.

