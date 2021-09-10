CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after getting crushed to death by own vehicle in McDonald’s drive-thru

By Frank O'Laughlin
whdh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHDH) — A man died earlier this week after he was crushed to death by his own car in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a single-car collision at a McDonald’s in Vancouver, British Columbia, around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday found a man on the ground in the drive-thru lane pinned between the frame of his vehicle and the restaurant, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

