Images: Gloversville, Johnstown soccer teams meet in doubleheader (10 photos)
By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
9 days ago
The Gloversville and Johnstown soccer teams played Thursday at Johnstown High School. The Johnstown girls’ team won its game, while the Gloversville boys’ program emerged with a victory. Photos by Peter R. Barber of The Daily Gazette.
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports
The Best Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts
SmartAsset
Ranked: The Worst U.S. Presidents (No.1 is Surprising)
MoneyWise.com
This is Where the Majority of Singles over 50 Are Finding Love in Boardman
SilverSingles
This All-natural “lung Cleaning” Device is Taking the U.s. by Storm
AirPhysio
Md: Do This Immediately if You Have Diabetes (Watch)
Blood Sugar Blaster
Doctor Discovers Natural Solution for Macular Degeneration (Watch)
SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
A family member of the 10 Afghans killed in a U.S. drone strike after a civilian vehicle was mistaken for an ISIS-K threat said Saturday that the apology from the Pentagon is “not enough” and called on U.S. officials to launch a full probe into the incident to identify those responsible.
A Texas doctor has revealed that he recently performed an abortion in violation of the state's new controversial law that prohibits nearly all abortions after roughly six weeks into a pregnancy, arguing that he “had a duty of care to this patient.”. Alan Braid, a San Antonio-based physician, wrote in...
JACKSON, Wyo. – When Gabby Petito went missing sometime in late August and her fiancé Brian Laundrie allegedly showed up alone at his parents’ home in Florida in her van – refusing to tell police where he last saw her – critics around the country wanted to know why authorities didn’t drag him in for questioning.
TV fans know: The 2021 Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast in front of a very limited, pandemic-sensitive audience on Sunday, are bound to be both predictable and full of surprises. It's a year when Netflix may win its first outstanding series award (for "The Crown"); it's a year when...
TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MANILA — Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte's cozy relationship with China. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his political allies during the national assembly of the faction...
The Biden administration is implementing a strategy to ramp up deportation flights for migrants in South Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that it plans to secure additional transportation to “accelerate the pace and increase the capacity of removal flights” to Haiti within the next 72 hours.
Comments / 0