Images: Gloversville, Johnstown soccer teams meet in doubleheader (10 photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Johnstown's Bentley Lane and Gloversville's Brooke Dutcher pursue the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The Gloversville and Johnstown soccer teams played Thursday at Johnstown High School. The Johnstown girls’ team won its game, while the Gloversville boys’ program emerged with a victory. Photos by Peter R. Barber of The Daily Gazette.

Johnstown’s Lindsey Sweet, left, and teammate Jaidyn Chest go after the ball with Gloversville’s Layla Chapin.

​

Johnstown’s Anna Giarrizzo and Gloversville’s Reagan Johnson go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

​

Johnstown’s Bentley Lane and Gloversville’s Brooke Dutcher.

​

Johnstown’s Jaidyn Chest and Gloversville’s Reagan Johnson go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

​

Gloversville’s Douglas Cook takes a shot on goal next to Johnstown’s Jake Ringer Thursday, September 9, 2021.

​

Johnstown’s Kirsten Draper handles the ball next to Gloversville’s Alex Albanese.

​

Johnstown’s Chelsea Johnson handles the ball next to Gloversville’s Hannah Wilkinson.

​

Gloversville’s Thomas Kluska handles the ball next to Johnstown’s Tyler Downing Thursday, September 9, 2021.

​

Gloversville’s James Collar heads the ball.

​

Gloversville’s Thomas Kluska and Johnstown’s Aidan Bump go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports

