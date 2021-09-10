CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Images: Gloversville, Johnstown soccer teams meet in doubleheader (10 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGTuN_0bsGrfUc00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Johnstown's Bentley Lane and Gloversville's Brooke Dutcher pursue the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The Gloversville and Johnstown soccer teams played Thursday at Johnstown High School. The Johnstown girls’ team won its game, while the Gloversville boys’ program emerged with a victory. Photos by Peter R. Barber of The Daily Gazette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hifnN_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Lindsey Sweet, left, and teammate Jaidyn Chest go after the ball with Gloversville’s Layla Chapin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elImE_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Anna Giarrizzo and Gloversville’s Reagan Johnson go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYXxQ_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Bentley Lane and Gloversville’s Brooke Dutcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IO41_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Jaidyn Chest and Gloversville’s Reagan Johnson go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsLpE_0bsGrfUc00
Gloversville’s Douglas Cook takes a shot on goal next to Johnstown’s Jake Ringer Thursday, September 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkJN3_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Kirsten Draper handles the ball next to Gloversville’s Alex Albanese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCS0R_0bsGrfUc00
Johnstown’s Chelsea Johnson handles the ball next to Gloversville’s Hannah Wilkinson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCytO_0bsGrfUc00
Gloversville’s Thomas Kluska handles the ball next to Johnstown’s Tyler Downing Thursday, September 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277rU9_0bsGrfUc00
Gloversville’s James Collar heads the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDBGt_0bsGrfUc00
Gloversville’s Thomas Kluska and Johnstown’s Aidan Bump go after the ball Thursday, September 9, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0bsGrfUc00

Comments / 0

