CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Blake Shelton thinks married life is ‘incredible’

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s life as a married couple has been “incredible”. The 45-year-old singer and Gwen, 51, tied the knot at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch in July, and so far, they’re loving married life. Blake said backstage at CMA Summer Jam: “Married life is incredible. I mean, it’s everything...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Why Did The Voice's Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Decide To Get A Divorce?

In recent weeks, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blacklstock have been back in the news as the two settle the details of their divorce. Clarkson landed primary custody of their two kids, though Blackstock will be paid a monthly amount in spousal support and in child support. Though the details are finally being squared away, what prompted the couple to split in the first place?
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
CinemaBlend

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Married And Have Worked Together On The Voice, But Do They Have Another Collaboration In Mind?

These two really do seem “Happy Anywhere,” don’t they? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have become the cutest power couple to hit country music since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sang “It’s Your Love.” (That’s right, in the ‘90s.) After meeting as coaches on The Voice and bonding over their respective marriages ending, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable. Stefani has made sometimes-appearances on the reality singing competition during her off-years, and the couple has released singles and performed each other’s hits on stage. Now it appears they have yet another shared project in the works.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
UPI News

Garrett Clayton marries Blake Knight

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Teen Beach Movie and Hairspray Live! star Garrett Clayton has married screenwriter Blake Knight. People.com reported the couple exchanged wedding vows in a garden party-themed ceremony at a private residence on the Walt Disney estate in Los Angeles Saturday. Clueless icon Alicia Silverstone officiated the service.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Gushes She & Blake Shelton Are ‘So In Love’ 2 Months After Getting Married

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer thanked her husband and fellow ‘The Voice’ judge for welcoming her into the world of country music. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sound like they couldn’t be doing any better since getting married in July. The 51-year-old No Doubt singer raved about her 45-year-old husband, when she joined him at an event before a Nashville concert on Thursday September 9. The Voice coach couple gave speeches at an event, where they celebrated their duets “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You,” before playing the songs at the show that night, via People.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Sadie Robertson's Daughter Honey Is Battling RSV: It's 'Heartbreaking'

Under the weather. Sadie Robertson shared the ups and downs of her daughter Honey’s battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). “We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this,” the Duck Dynasty alum, 24, told her Instagram followers on Friday, September 17. “The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Married Life#Blake And Gwen#Cma Summer Jam#Kingston#Apollo#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Blocks Blake Shelton Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Ariana Grande will soon be featured on The Voice and people can’t seem to get enough. While her fans are generating insane amounts of buzz, the contestants are just as excited to interact with the pop sensation. In fact, they have already been lining up for the opportunity to make it on Team Ariana.
CELEBRITIES
People

Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for 'Letting Me Ride Your Coattails' into Country Music at Nashville Show

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their honeymoon tour to Nashville last week where they celebrated more than their recent wedding. Shelton headlined Music City's Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 9. But before the show, the couple joined Shelton's record label group Warner Music Nashville, BMI and a small, exclusive group of songwriters and publishers for an outdoor event to recognize the chart-topping success of Stefani and Shelton's duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."
MUSIC
E! News

Why Heather Rae Young Thinks Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Are "Going to Get Married"

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal. For the cast of Selling Sunset, the love stories are just as hot as the real estate market. As the countdown continues for Heather Rae Young to marry Tarek El Moussa, two more familiar faces from the Netflix series have developed a special relationship. If you couldn't already guess, we're talking about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Blake Shelton Chooses Local Hero

Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour is coming to the Ford Center tomorrow (Fri) night. He has made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop around the country. Shelton, along with the Ford Center, chose to celebrate Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator, Joe Gries.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
crossroadstoday.com

Chrissy Teigen’s body ‘stuck’ after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen’s body got “stuck” after she lost her baby. The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star and her husband John Legend were left devastated when they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the brunette beauty’s pregnancy, and she has admitted her “diabolical” sadness was made harder by the “daily reminder” of her physical changes and biological responses.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Lindsey Buckingham: Stevie Nicks not over me

Lindsey Buckingham has claimed Stevie Nicks is still in love with him. The 71-year-old guitarist has previously suggested he was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 after Nicks, 73, gave the rest of the band an ultimatum when he asked to delay an upcoming tour to promote his solo music – allegations she has always denied – and now he’s convinced she never actually got over him after their relationship hit the rocks whilst they were promoting their album ‘Rumours’ in 1976 following four years of dating.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy